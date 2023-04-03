S. Korea, Japan Seeking to Hold Economic Security Dialogue in April

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior presidential official says Seoul and Tokyo are discussing details of a Korea-Japan Economic Security Dialogue meeting as well as a bilateral security dialogue.The official made the remark to Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency on Monday.Another official told the agency that the two sides are working to hold the two meetings within this month, adding that they are examining the possibility of holding them before President Yoon Suk Yeol makes his state visit to the U.S. later this month.The remarks come a week after Japan’s Kyodo News said Seoul and Tokyo are in consultations to resume security dialogue within April, a move regarded as a follow-up measure to the South Korea-Japan summit held last month.In the upcoming economic security dialogue, the two sides are likely to discuss ways to cooperate in the reorganized network of global supply chains of semiconductors, electric vehicles and batteries.They are also expected to share views on ways to respond to economic pressures, including China’s export regulations and ways to help one another in the field of materials and parts.In the security dialogue, Seoul and Tokyo are expected to discuss methods to keep in check solidarity among North Korea, China and Russia as well as cooperation in the face of the regime’s nuclear and missile provocations.