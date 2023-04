Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea witnessed a total of 34 wildfires across the nation on Sunday, the third-most ever recorded in a single day.According to the Korea Forest Service, April 5, 2002 saw the most number of wildfires with 63 followed by April 5, 2000 when there were reports of 50 such fires.Sunday’s fires occurred amid hot, dry weather, with eight wildfires requiring firefighters to continue suppression efforts overnight using helicopters.The wildfire in Hongseong County in South Chungcheong Province, which prompted the issuance of the highest-level forest fire response earlier in the day, damaged 965 hectares of wildland while the fires in Daejeon and Geumsan County, also in South Chungcheong Province, left 369 hectares of wildland torched.