Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Over 200 Bln Won in Assets Tied to Terraform Labs Individuals Frozen

Written: 2023-04-03 15:25:37Updated: 2023-04-03 16:38:07

Over 200 Bln Won in Assets Tied to Terraform Labs Individuals Frozen

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The prosecution has frozen assets worth over 200 billion won of eight individuals connected to the failed cryptocurrency firm Terraform Labs.

According to a KBS report on Monday, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office froze assets primarily in the form of real estate worth some 200 billion won, or over 150 million U.S. dollars, of Terraform Labs co-founder Shin Hyun-seong, also known as Daniel Shin, and seven others.

Officials from the prosecution explained that they were still investigating additional assets and plan to freeze them to recover illegitimately obtained gains and recover damages.

Last November, the prosecution froze assets worth 140 billion won from Shin, but recent findings add 10 billion won more. 

Shin faces charges of obtaining illegal profits before the cryptocurrencies TerraUSD and Luna collapsed massively last year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >