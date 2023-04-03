Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

EU Approves Hanwha for Daewoo Shipbuilding Takeover

Written: 2023-04-03 15:48:00Updated: 2023-04-03 16:38:48

EU Approves Hanwha for Daewoo Shipbuilding Takeover

Photo : YONHAP News

The European Union has approved Hanwha Group's plan to acquire Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering to leave only the decision by South Korea's Fair Trade Commission.

According to industry sources on Monday, the European Commission approved the acquisition on March 31, a decision that came earlier than the expected mid-April timeline.

This means seven competitors, including Japan, Vietnam and China have given Hanwha the green light.

Hanwha Group agreed last year to acquire Daewoo Shipbuilding for two trillion won, or around one-point-five billion U.S. dollars, to secure a 49-point-three percent stake in the company after getting approval from local and foreign antitrust agencies.

South Korea's Fair Trade Commission has not given a clear position or timeline for its decision but is reportedly looking into the vertical integration issue of Hanwha's defense division with Daewoo Shipbuilding's naval division and the possible impact on the warship market.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >