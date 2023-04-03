Vice Unification Minister, Japan’s Nuclear Envoy to Meet on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Vice unification minister Kim Ki-woong will meet Japan's top nuclear envoy this week to discuss ways to boost bilateral ties amid North Korea's continued provocations.According to the unification ministry on Monday, Kim will meet Takehiro Funakoshi, head of the Japanese foreign ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, on Thursday as a follow-up to the unification minister's visit to Japan last month.During that trip, the two countries agreed to strengthen cooperation on North Korea-related policies.Funakoshi may also hold separate meetings with his counterparts at Seoul's foreign ministry, including Kim Gunn, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and Seo Min-jung, director general for Asia and Pacific affairs.This marks Funakoshi's first visit to the country since South Korea announced its plan last month to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor on its own, without asking Japan for contributions.