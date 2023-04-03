Gov't Unveils Long-term Drought Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid the prolonged drought in Gwangju and South Jeolla Province, the government has unveiled mid- and long-term drought measures.The Ministry of Environment on Monday announced that it will pursue mid- and long-term measures to prepare for severe droughts seen in the past and unprecedented extreme drought conditions caused by climate change.The measures consist of two stages: Stage One for basic measures and Stage Two for emergency measures, which would secure an additional 610-thousand tons of water per day.Stage One focuses on securing an additional 450-thousand tons of water per day, assuming that the most severe droughts in the past occur simultaneously in various areas.Stage Two aims to secure an additional 160-thousand tons of water per day in addition to the first stage, in case of an unprecedented extreme drought due to climate change.The ministry also plans to use 16 weirs on the country's four major rivers -- the Han, Nakdong, Geum and Yeongsan -- as part of efforts to cope with the severe drought in Gwangju and Jeolla Province.The unveiled measures are expected to be finalized within this month after consultation with related organizations and deliberation and approval by the Water Commission Support Department under the presidential office.