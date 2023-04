Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution pledging bipartisan support for the country's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.All 239 lawmakers who attended the parliamentary plenary session on Monday voted for the resolution.The resolution affirms that the parliament actively supports the bid and that the southern port city is a capable candidate to host the international event.The resolution also pledges the assembly's bipartisan cooperation and support for projects and activities to help Busan host the event successfully.The resolution stressed the importance of hosting the 2030 Expo, calling it the most important and largest international event that South Korea can host within ten to 20 years and has a great economic, cultural, and diplomatic impact.