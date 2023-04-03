Wildfires Continue Nationwide amid Dry Weather

Photo : YONHAP News

Forest authorities have issued a Stage Three wildfire warning for Suncheon in South Jeolla Province as wildfires across the nation that started on Sunday continue.The National Forest Service said that it raised its wildfire response by one notch to the highest Stage Three as of 5 a.m. Tuesday for a wildfire that broke out on a mountain in Suncheon at around 1 p.m. the day before.The highest response order is issued when damage is expected for more than 100 hectares, with the Suncheon fire estimated to have affected 127 hectares.As of Tuesday morning, the Stage Three wildfire response alert is also in place for Hongseong and Geumsan in South Chungcheong Province, Seo District in Daejeon, Hampyeong in South Jeolla Province and Yeongju in North Gyeongsang Province.Forest authorities said that they will put forth all-out efforts to contain the wildfires with the mobilization of 90 helicopters.