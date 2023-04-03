BTS' Jimin Becomes First Korean Soloist to Top Billboard Hot 100

Photo : YONHAP News

BTS member Jimin has become the first Korean solo artist to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his latest single, "Like Crazy."According to the U.S. music chart service provider on Monday, the track debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, making him the first and only solo Korean artist to score a Number One hit on the chart.BTS previously reached the top spot with six songs, including "Dynamite" and "My Universe." Among Korean solo artists, PSY reached Number Two with "Gangnam Style" for seven weeks in 2012 to set a record for Korean acts at the time."Like Crazy" was released on March 24 as a single from Jimin's debut solo album "Face," which entered at Number Two on the Billboard 200 albums chart.The Hot 100 is the go-to chart for tracking the most consumed songs in the U.S. every week, using a methodology that combines sales, streams, and radio airplay.