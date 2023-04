Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said there has been no clear indication that a nuclear test by North Korea is imminent.Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh conveyed the assessment in a press briefing on Monday when asked if North Korea may conduct a nuclear test in the near future.The spokesperson said that the U.S. continues to monitor testing and activities of North Korea, reaffirming that the U.S.' goal is the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Singh said that she is aware of a recent report by 38 North, a U.S.-based website that monitors North Korea, but has no further comment at this point.The regime tracker said on Saturday that a high level of activity has been observed at North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear complex and that the Experimental Light Water Reactor in the complex appears to be nearing completion.