Court Denies Arrest Warrant for PPP Lawmaker

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court has denied an arrest warrant for ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker Ha Young-je on charges of receiving illicit political funds.The Changwon District Court on Monday rejected the prosecution's request for a pretrial detention warrant for Ha, saying the suspect is unlikely to flee or destroy evidence as he has owned up to most of his wrongdoings and sufficient evidence appears to have been secured.The prosecution requested an arrest warrant for Ha on charges of violating the anti-graft law.The lawmaker is accused of receiving 70 million won from a South Gyeongsang provincial council candidate ahead of last June's local elections, and more than 50 million won from the head of a regional government and an aide.Last Thursday, the opposition Democratic Party-dominated National Assembly voted to give parliamentary consent to the prosecution's request to arrest Ha.