New Nat’l Security Advisor Has First Phone Call with US Counterpart

Written: 2023-04-04 09:30:58Updated: 2023-04-04 10:28:42

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's new National Security Advisor, Cho Tae-yong, held his first phone conversation with U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan on Monday and agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two nations.

The presidential office announced the call on Monday between Cho, who served as South Korea’s ambassador to the U.S. until he was appointed to replace Kim Sung-han last week, and Sullivan, who expressed deep gratitude to Cho for greatly contributing to strengthening the South Korea-U.S. relationship in his previous role.

Sullivan expressed hope that he will maintain close communication with Cho to further strengthen the solid South Korea-U.S. alliance, starting with President Yoon Suk Yeol's upcoming state visit to Washington.

Cho said that he expects the two nations will continue close communication at every level given the deep consultations by the foreign affairs and national security authorities of the two nations to prepare for the summit.

Cho added that he will consult Sullivan frequently for the development of South Korea-U.S. relations as global and comprehensive strategic allies.
