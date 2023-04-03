Parties Clash over S. Korea-Japan Summit in Interpellation Session

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival political parties clashed over the recent South Korea-Japan summit and other diplomatic issues during the National Assembly's interpellation session on Monday.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Kim Sang-hee said the outcome of the March 16 summit was "humiliating" for the country as it trampled over human rights, brought the country's dignity to the ground, and severely damaged national pride.Referring to Seoul's plan to compensate the Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor without participation from the liable Japanese firms, the DP lawmaker slammed the government for disregarding relevant Supreme Court rulings in 2018.DP Rep. Yoon Young-deok criticized the government for failing to address growing public concerns over Tokyo's planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, calling for independent verification by Seoul.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun noted that the spirit of the late former liberal President Kim Dae-jung, who issued the 1998 joint declaration with Tokyo aimed at advancing ties, was to seek Japan's apology and cooperation through proactive reconciliatory efforts.Emphasizing that it is President Yoon Suk Yeol who upheld the spirit, the PPP lawmaker blamed the preceding Moon Jae-in administration for losing Tokyo's trust after disbanding a foundation launched to compensate victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery under a 2015 bilateral settlement.