Yoon Vetoes Disputed Bill on Surplus Rice Purchase

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol exercised his veto power for the first time since taking office as he rejected a disputed bill that would require the government to purchase surplus rice.During Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, he sent back the revision bill aimed at protecting farmers and stabilizing prices that passed in the opposition-strong National Assembly on March 23.This is the first time in seven years that a South Korean president has invoked their veto power.The legislation requires the government to buy excess rice if production exceeds estimated demand by three to five percent, or if prices fall by five to eight percent from the previous year.Yoon has expressed objection to the bill, citing the increased burden on state finances and the disruption in agricultural competitiveness.Since the bill's passage, the president has called for a gathering of opinions through a consultation between the government and the ruling party.The bill is widely expected to be scrapped after the second vote as it would require passage by a two-thirds majority of 299 lawmakers in the chamber, with the ruling People Power Party(PPP) currently holding over a third of the seats at 115.