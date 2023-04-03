Yoon: 2030 Expo in Busan a Chance to Share S. Korea’s Experiences

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said that staging the 20230 World Expo in Busan would provide an opportunity for South Korea to share its diverse experiences, seek ways to overcome the challenges facing humanity and open doors to innovation.Yoon made the remark on Monday as he hosted a dinner at the former presidential complex of Cheong Wa Dae for a visiting inspection team from the Bureau International des Expositions, also known as BIE, that oversees the World Expo.The president promoted Busan as a tourist hotspot that has completed preparations to become an international coastal city, mentioning the sincere campaign efforts by both the government and private sector on behalf of the city.He said its hosting will enable future generations to dream of a better world and inspire people around the world to dream of a better future.Yoon emphasized how South Korea has had an unprecedented experience of achieving independence, overcoming a war and poverty within a century, to become a global leader in cutting-edge industries and a cultural powerhouse.Stating that the inspection team will be able to experience firsthand Busan's capacity to host the Expo as well as its unique competitiveness during their stay through Friday, the president proclaimed in English that "Busan is ready," the slogan of the bid campaign.The 2030 host city is set to be announced through a vote by 171 BIE member states in late November.