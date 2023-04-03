Highest Wildfire Warning Level in Place for 4 Locations

Photo : YONHAP News

Forest authorities are continuously working to put out wildfires at six locations on Tuesday, including two where fires started on Sunday.The Korea Forest Service said Tuesday that the highest Stage Three wildfire warning is in place for the Hongseong and Geumsan counties in South Chungcheong Province as well as Hampyeong County and Suncheon City in South Jeolla Province.Authorities mobilized 90 helicopters on Tuesday morning to put out blazes.The main flames of fires that had occurred in Dangjin City, South Chungcheong Province and Yeongju City, North Gyeongsang Province have been put out. The fire in Dangjin left some 68 hectares of land torched while the fire in Yeongju damaged 210 hectares of forest land.As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the suppression rate for Hongseong stood at 69 percent, while for Geumsan it was 71 percent, Hampyeong was 65 percent and 66 percent was reported for Suncheon.Forest authorities said though rain is expected for most parts of the nation from Tuesday night, efforts to completely put out the fires are likely to face difficulty given that strong winds are also expected amid dry weather during the day.