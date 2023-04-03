NATO Invites S. Korea to Foreign Ministers' Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) has invited South Korea and three other Asia Pacific nations to its foreign ministers' meeting for the second straight year.In a Monday briefing, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that representatives of the alliance's Indo-Pacific partners – Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea – will take part on Wednesday, the second day of the two-day meeting, together with the European Union.Vice foreign minister Lee Do-hoon will visit NATO headquarters for the meeting on behalf of foreign minister Park Jin.Stoltenberg said the meeting will address China’s growing alignment with Russia and warned that any provision of lethal aid by China to Russia would be a major mistake.He said that at a time when Beijing and Moscow are challenging the international order and democratic values, it is even more important that NATO allies stand together with like-minded partners.In the meeting, NATO may reiterate its call for expanded support for Ukraine as Stoltenberg mentioned that what is happening in Europe today could happen in East Asia tomorrow.He said the foreign ministers’ meeting will also cover deepening cooperation in areas such as cyber defense, new technologies and countering disinformation.