Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan to Meet in Seoul Friday

Written: 2023-04-04 15:15:49Updated: 2023-04-04 15:41:52

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's foreign ministry said the top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, the U.S. and Japan will meet in Seoul on Friday to discuss response measures to the North Korea nuclear issue.

Ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said in a regular briefing on Tuesday that the three sides will share assessments on the grave political situation on the Korean Peninsula amid North Korea's continued provocations and discuss responses.

The meeting will be led by Seoul's chief nuclear envoy Kim Gunn and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi.

On Thursday, Kim will hold separate bilateral talks with each envoy.

The last time a trilateral face-to-face meeting was held was in Jakarta in December.

The Friday meeting comes at a critical time as North Korea celebrates major events this month, including the birthday of its late founder Kim Il-sung and President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the U.S.

The envoys are expected to discuss preparations against possible provocations by the regime.
