Yoon Calls for Utilizing Weirs on 4 Key Rivers to Tackle Droughts

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered government agencies to actively utilize the weirs built on the nation’s four major rivers to prevent serious droughts seen in the southern regions.Chairing a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon said that Korea is suffering from both severe droughts and floods never seen before due to extreme weather crises.He ordered related government agencies to mobilize all available water resources to avoid any disruptions in the supply of residential and industrial water.Yoon stressed the need to swiftly maintain old pipelines and to store stream water in reservoirs to prevent any disruptions in preparations for the planting season. He also emphasized the need to devise emergency water supply measures for islands, including seawater desalination.Also on Tuesday, the president mentioned the wildfires that struck the nation amid the dry weather, calling on related agencies and local governments to put forth their best efforts to promptly put out the fires and to prevent future ones.