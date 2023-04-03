Constitutional Court Holds Preparatory Hearing for Minister's Impeachment Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court began a preparatory hearing in an impeachment trial for interior minister Lee Sang-min over accusations of mishandling the fatal Itaewon crowd crush last October.During the hearing on Tuesday, the court is expected to listen to arguments from the National Assembly, which filed the impeachment, as well as Lee's legal representatives while deciding on accepting the evidence and a list of witnesses.In February, a bloc of three opposition parties pushed to pass a motion to impeach the minister, accusing him of violating the Constitution, the Framework Act on the Management of Disasters and Safety and the State Public Officials Act.For the Constitutional Court to impeach the minister, both his violation of the law and the gravity of the case must be proven. The court has maintained that political incompetence or an error in policy decision-making are not subject to impeachment.Minister Lee argued there was no serious violation of the law that would call for his expulsion.The court is required to reach a ruling within 180 days from filing the case.