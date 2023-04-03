Parties React Differently to Yoon's Veto of Grain Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has welcomed President Yoon Suk Yeol's veto of a disputed bill requiring government purchase of surplus rice as a "natural outcome" while the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) slammed the veto as "disregarding the public" and "destruction of democracy."PPP spokesperson Kang Min-kuk said Tuesday that the revision to the Grain Management Act was an unjust law that failed in both purpose and procedure and would destroy the future of the agriculture sector.Meanwhile, DP lawmakers including floor leader Park Hong-keun held a press conference outside the presidential office and condemned Yoon's veto, highlighting that the bill is aimed at normalizing rice prices.Park blasted the Yoon administration for disregarding the sentiment of two-point-three million farmers and labeling the legislation as populist.Minor opposition Justice Party chairwoman Lee Jeong-mi also denounced the veto as a serious violation of the legislative branch's rights and defended the bill as providing minimum protection for farmers amid plunging domestic grain prices. She expressed plans to submit a new and upgraded bill.