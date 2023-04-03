Wildfires Continue for Third Day, Highest Warning in 4 Locations

Photo : YONHAP News

Wildfires are continuing nationwide for a third day, with the authorities mobilizing the highest-level forest fire response in four locations.The Korea Forest Service said on Tuesday that the highest Stage Three wildfire warning, issued when damage is expected for more than 100 hectares, is in place for Hongseong and Geumsan counties in South Chungcheong Province as well as Hampyeong County and Suncheon city in South Jeolla Province.As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the suppression rate for Hongseong stood at 91 percent, while for Geumsan it was 82 percent, Hampyeong was at 70 percent and 95 percent was reported for Suncheon.The fire in Hongseong, which is affecting one-thousand-454 hectares, has destroyed 71 homes and warehouses while some 300 residents were forced to evacuate.Forest authorities said that although rain is expected for most parts of the nation from Tuesday night, efforts to completely put out the fires are likely to face difficulty given that strong winds are also expected amid dry weather during the day.