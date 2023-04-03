Politics Veteran Pop Diva Hyun Mee Dies Aged 85

Veteran singer Hyun Mee has died at age 85.



According to police and music industry sources, the president of her fan club found her collapsed at her home in Ichon-dong, Seoul at around 9:37 a.m. Tuesday. She was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead.



Born in Pyongyang in 1938, Hyun Mee crossed the border into the South during the Korean War and began her entertainment career in 1957 at age 20 by performing as a dancer for the 8th U.S. Army.



She soared to stardom with the hit song "Night Fog" from her debut album released in 1962, and went on to produce numerous hits such as "The Face I Want to See," "Leave Without Saying Goodbye," "All My Love" and "Just Good."



"Night Fog" was an adaptation of Nat King Cole's "It's A Lonesome Old Town," adapted by her composer husband.



The funeral home will be set up at Chung-Ang University Hospital in Seoul.