Main Blaze of Hongseong Wildfire Contained after 53 Hours

Blaze of Hongseong Wildfire Contained after 53 Hours

Firefighters have brought under control the main flames of a wildfire that raged in Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province for which the highest level warning was issued.



Forest authorities said the blaze has been suppressed for the most part some 53 hours after it broke out at around 11 a.m. Sunday.



Fueled by gusty winds, the fire continuously spread, prompting authorities to raise the wildfire warning to the highest Stage Three by 1:20 p.m. that day.



No casualties are reported but over 300 residents had to evacuate while the fire damaged 71 buildings including 34 homes and scorched one-thousand-454 hectares of land, the most extensive wildfire loss tallied so far this year.



Twenty helicopters, hundreds of equipment and over three thousand personnel were mobilized to put out the flames.



The Korea Forest Service will carry out investigations to find the cause of the fire and determine the exact scope of damage.