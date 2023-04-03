Yoon Visits Samsung Display to Mark Investment Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday visited Samsung Display's Asan campus in South Chungcheong Province to attend a ceremony on a major investment plan.Samsung Display, the display panel making unit of Samsung Electronics, held the event to announce a four-point-one trillion won investment deal with materials, parts and equipment makers.Yoon said the investment will pave the way for a "new leap" in the display industry noting that South Chungcheong was the first in the world to mass produce organic light-emitting diode or OLED.He called for bold investment to boost the competitiveness of high-tech sectors in order to achieve growth and innovation.Yoon also promised unwavering support for the next generation display and mobility industries the region was strategically fostering.Tuesday's ceremony marked the first step in the government's plan announced last month to attract 550 trillion won in private sector investment in six cutting-edge industries by the year 2026.