Wildfires in Hampyeong, Suncheon, Daejeon Brought Under Control

Photo : YONHAP News

The main flames of several wildfires that erupted in various parts of the country have been contained as of Tuesday afternoon.According to authorities, fires in Hampyeong and Suncheon in South Jeolla Province were extinguished after more than 24 hours with no casualties reported but a combined 625 hectares of land, equivalent to 875 football fields, have been damaged.Another wildfire in the central region of Daejeon has also been mostly put out 52 hours after it started with an estimated 752 hectares of land being affected. Around 900 residents also had to take shelter.A smaller scale forest fire that broke out on Yebong Mountain in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province has also been contained after 29 hours with 27 hectares of land scorched.Forest authorities said even if rain is in the forecast, they will exert best efforts to prevent the embers from reigniting and put out the residual flames and also investigate why the fires started.