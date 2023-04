Photo : YONHAP News

Rain and strong winds are forecast nationwide for Wednesday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, up to or more than 100 millimeters of rain is forecast for the southern coastal areas, Jeju Island and Mount Jiri until Thursday, with more than 20 millimeters of downpour per hour expected.Other parts of the nation are expected to receive 20 to 80 millimeters of rain.Strong winds are also expected for parts of the nation during the rain, with gusts of more than 20 meters per second forecast for western and eastern coasts and Jeju Island.The rain is forecast to let up from Thursday morning.Afternoon highs will be lower by four to six degrees from Wednesday, ranging from 15 to 20 degrees, including 16 in Seoul due to rainfall.