UNHRC Adopts Resolution on N. Korean Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The United Nations Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution condemning the human rights violations of North Korea for the 21st consecutive year, with South Korea returning as a co-sponsor after a five-year hiatus. North Korea rejected the resolution as a political conspiracy.​Lee Bo-kyung has this story.Report: The United Nations Human Rights Council(UNHRC) on Tuesday adopted a resolution condemning North Korea's human rights violations that was co-sponsored by South Korea for the first time in five years.The 47-member UNHRC adopted the resolution by consensus without a vote during the 52nd regular session on Tuesday at the UN office in Geneva, Switzerland.The North Korean human rights resolution was first adopted in 2003 by the Human Rights Commission, the predecessor of the UNHRC, and has been adopted for 21 consecutive years.This year's resolution includes new demands urging the North to ensure freedom of speech and reconsider its law that blocks cultural content from outside the reclusive country.The resolution added calls on Pyongyang to disclose all relevant information to the families of foreigners detained or kidnapped in the North, including their whereabouts.It also criticized North Korea for increasingly diverting resources that should be spent on the welfare of the people and solving the food crisis to nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.South Korea has not participated as a co-sponsor of the resolution since 2019 under the Moon Jae-in administration amid its efforts to de-escalate tensions with the North and resume inter-Korean dialogue.North Korea's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Han Tae-song, rejected the resolution, saying it is full of lies and contains political conspiracy irrelevant to advancing human rights.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.