Photo : YONHAP News

By-elections for nine various seats are under way across the nation on Wednesday.According to the National Election Commission, voters at districts with a position up for grabs should cast their ballots between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. at designated polling stations.Voters must present an identification card with a photo, such as a resident registration card, passport or driver's license.Voters who are self-quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19 will be given a voting window after the general public from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and will be required to present a special notification text from the government along with their identification card.The by-elections will fill nine posts, including local council members and a parliamentary seat in Jeonju-B district in North Jeolla Province.