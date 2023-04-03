Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Police Chief Meets with FBI Director on Cyber Threats, Joint Security

Written: 2023-04-05 09:55:39Updated: 2023-04-05 10:43:07

The country's police chief met with the head of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) to discuss joint responses to cyber threats and ways to enhance cooperation in security and counterterrorism.

According to the Korean National Police Agency on Wednesday, National Police Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun met with FBI Director Christopher Wray at the FBI headquarters in Washington on Tuesday.

Yoon and Wray also discussed ways to expand personnel exchanges between their organizations and boost cooperation in education for strengthening police capabilities.

The meeting marks the first between the heads of the two organizations since Wray's visit to South Korea in September 2019.

Having departed for a trip to Canada and the U.S. last Tuesday at the invitation of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the U.S. FBI., Yoon will return home on Thursday afternoon.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >