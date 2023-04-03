Politics Police Chief Meets with FBI Director on Cyber Threats, Joint Security

The country's police chief met with the head of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) to discuss joint responses to cyber threats and ways to enhance cooperation in security and counterterrorism.



According to the Korean National Police Agency on Wednesday, National Police Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun met with FBI Director Christopher Wray at the FBI headquarters in Washington on Tuesday.



Yoon and Wray also discussed ways to expand personnel exchanges between their organizations and boost cooperation in education for strengthening police capabilities.



The meeting marks the first between the heads of the two organizations since Wray's visit to South Korea in September 2019.



Having departed for a trip to Canada and the U.S. last Tuesday at the invitation of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the U.S. FBI., Yoon will return home on Thursday afternoon.