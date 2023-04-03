Menu Content

N. Korea Holds Journalists' Union Conference for First Time in 22 Yrs.

Written: 2023-04-05 10:07:30Updated: 2023-04-05 10:40:25

North Korea reportedly held a conference of the journalists' union earlier this week for the first time in 22 years and called for an aggressive media campaign to lead the country's socialist construction.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Wednesday that the ninth conference of the Journalists Union of Korea took place in Pyongyang on Monday and Tuesday for the first time since November 2001.

The North's major journalists, including Korean Central TV presenter Ri Chun-hee, attended the conference, which is also the first since leader Kim Jong-un took power in 2011.

In the conference, Pak Dong-sok, the chairman of the union's central committee, called on its members to accept the policies and stance of the ruling Workers' Party as the "absolute truth" and to become competent "political activists" who deeply understand policies and inform the public quickly and accurately.

The chief also urged journalists to become the party's devoted spokespeople and active publicists of party policies to lead the country's socialist construction.
