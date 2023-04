Photo : YONHAP News

New daily COVID-19 cases registered in the 14-thousands on Wednesday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that 14-thousand-465 infections were reported throughout Tuesday including ten from overseas, bringing the total caseload to over 30 million-871-thousand.The figure rose by about one-thousand from a day ago. It also rose by over 13-hundred each from a week ago and two weeks ago, indicating a slight increase in infections due to increased outdoor activities and the lifting of the mask mandate for public transportation.The number of critically ill patients in hospital dropped by six from the previous day to 126.Tuesday added seven deaths raising the death toll to 34-thousand-296. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.