Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Strong Winds Force Cancellation of over 160 Flights to, from Jeju

Written: 2023-04-05 10:36:21Updated: 2023-04-05 12:03:13

Strong Winds Force Cancellation of over 160 Flights to, from Jeju

Photo : YONHAP News

Over 160 flights that were scheduled in and out of Jeju Airport on Wednesday have been canceled due to a sudden change in weather conditions prompting a strong wind alert.

According to Jeju International Airport, 31 domestic incoming and outgoing flights were canceled as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Domestic airlines, including Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, have canceled a total of 167 flights, with 259 domestic and 14 international flights remaining on schedule.

The maximum instantaneous wind speed at Jeju Airport shot up to eleven-point-eight meters per second in the morning, with authorities forecasting a southeasterly wind velocity of up to 23 meters per second later in the day.

An official at the airport weather office said the flight cancellations were issued as "semi-typhoon" winds of 50 knots, or 25-point-seven meters per second, are being observed in the skies over the airport.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >