Strong Winds Force Cancellation of over 160 Flights to, from Jeju

Photo : YONHAP News

Over 160 flights that were scheduled in and out of Jeju Airport on Wednesday have been canceled due to a sudden change in weather conditions prompting a strong wind alert.According to Jeju International Airport, 31 domestic incoming and outgoing flights were canceled as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.Domestic airlines, including Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, have canceled a total of 167 flights, with 259 domestic and 14 international flights remaining on schedule.The maximum instantaneous wind speed at Jeju Airport shot up to eleven-point-eight meters per second in the morning, with authorities forecasting a southeasterly wind velocity of up to 23 meters per second later in the day.An official at the airport weather office said the flight cancellations were issued as "semi-typhoon" winds of 50 knots, or 25-point-seven meters per second, are being observed in the skies over the airport.