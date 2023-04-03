Politics Gov’t, PPP to Announce Plan to Eradicate School Violence

The government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) have agreed to soon announce a comprehensive plan aimed at eradicating school violence.



At a government-party consultation meeting on Wednesday, the two sides agreed on a plan that would focus on sternly responding to the perpetrator of the violent act and prioritizing the protection of the victim.



It would also seek an educational resolution by teachers and a fundamental change within schools.



PPP policy chief Park Dae-chul said the participants agreed that cases of school violence should remain on the offending student’s academic record for a longer period of time and should be taken into account more expansively in university admissions.



Park mentioned that there were calls in a public survey to further extend the record through the perpetrator's job-seeking process, and that the government and the ruling party discussed a mid- to long-term review of the measure.



The policy chief said the attendees shared the view that schools should be encouraged and given support to seek fundamental ways to root out violence in schools.