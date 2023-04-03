Ministry to Decide on Location of New Overseas Koreans Agency

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry says it will finalize a decision on the location of the soon-to-launch state agency handling matters concerning overseas Koreans after collecting public opinion.The existing Overseas Koreans Foundation relocated from Seoul to the southernmost island of Jeju in 2018, but its successor, set to launch in June, is expected to open elsewhere in consideration of better accessibility.While municipal governments, including Incheon and Gwangju, have expressed a wish to house the new agency, the foreign ministry said last month that Seoul would be the most appropriate location due to convenience and accessibility.An official from the ministry, however, said on Tuesday that the final decision will be made through consultations between the presidential office and relevant ministries.The agency will be tasked with offering consulting, judicial, military affairs and education-related services to overseas Koreans, while taking over the existing foundation's programs on exchanges, cooperation and networking of overseas Koreans.