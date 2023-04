Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday called for the declaration of ten cities, counties and districts that suffered significant damage from recent wildfires as special disaster zones.The designation would apply to the South Chungcheong counties of Hongseong, Geumsan, Buyeo, and the cities of Dangjin and Boryeong as well as Daejeon's Seo District, the North Chungcheong county of Okcheon, the South Jeolla city of Suncheon and county of Hampyeong and the North Gyeongsang city of Yeongju.The designated areas will be eligible for various state support in recovery, relief, finances and tax breaks.Over 50 cases of wildfires burned down forests equivalent to four-thousand-400 football pitches over three days before being contained on Tuesday. Around one-thousand-400 area residents were forced to evacuate.