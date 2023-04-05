9 Parliamentary, Municipal Seats up for Grabs in April 5 By-Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

By-elections for nine various seats around the country are under way on Wednesday.A total of 33 candidates are competing in nine races, with one parliamentary seat for the Jeonju-B district in North Jeolla Province up for grabs as well as one for the head of Changnyeong County in South Gyeongsang Province and one for educational superintendent in the southeastern city of Ulsan.The parliamentary seat in the Jeonju-B district has been vacant since opposition-turned-independent lawmaker Lee Sang-jik lost his seat when the Supreme Court confirmed a suspended prison sentence for election law violations last May.With both Lee's formerly affiliated main opposition Democratic Party and the minor Justice Party deciding not to nominate a candidate for the district, six candidates, including one from the ruling People Power Party are vying for the position.The early voting rate from last Friday through Saturday for the district stood at ten-point-51 percent.