Price of Jajangmyeon Jumps over 60-Fold in 50 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

The price of jajangmyeon, or a noodle dish in black bean sauce, has jumped more than 60-fold over the past 50 years.According to the domestic price survey agency Korea Price Information on Wednesday, the average price of jajangmyeon this year, one of the most favored dishes among the general populace, stood at six-thousand-361 won.The average price of the meal when the agency first began compiling related data in 1970 was 100 won, rising to two-thousand-500 won over the next 30 years.It broke the five-thousand-won mark in 2018, then six-thousand won in 2022, with a price jump of 26-point-nine percent in the past five years alone.The agency cited surging prices of key ingredients due to inflation, COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine as main factors behind the jump, with flour rising by 46-point-nine percent, cooking oil by 33-point-two percent, onions by 166-point-seven percent and cucumbers by 275 percent since 2018.