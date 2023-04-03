1 Dead, 1 Injured from Pedestrian Passage Collapse

Photo : KBS News

One person is dead and another injured after a pedestrian passage alongside a bridge in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province collapsed on Wednesday morning.The passage is one of two installed on both sides of the Jeongja Bridge that stretches over the Tancheon Stream. Police estimate that some 50 meters of the 108-meter passage caved in at around 9:45 a.m.A woman in her late 30s who was on the passage at the time was transported to the hospital in a state of cardiac arrest and later declared dead. A man in his 30s who was also on the passage is being treated after suffering back injuries. Police found that the two victims, who hit the ground five meters below, do not know each other.Based on surveillance footage of the incident, police believe the pedestrian passage suddenly collapsed.Police said an investigation is needed to determine the cause of the accident, but there is speculation that the passage collapsed after the ground under the bridge weakened amid heavy rainfall that began late Tuesday night.