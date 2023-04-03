Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

BIE Delegation Visits Busan North Port in Inspection of 2030 Expo Bid

Written: 2023-04-05 15:11:40Updated: 2023-04-05 16:47:54

BIE Delegation Visits Busan North Port in Inspection of 2030 Expo Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

A delegation from the Bureau International des Expositions, or BIE, toured Busan North Port during their visit to South Korea to inspect the city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo on Wednesday.
 
On the second day of onsite inspection, the delegates received a briefing by the bid committee at a convention center in the port area during which Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon and other officials talked about plans for the expo site and exhibition halls as well as visitor demand.

The delegation then toured an interactive urban air mobility booth where they watched a video and boarded a large drone-shaped vehicle wearing virtual reality goggles for a hands-on experience.

The inspectors were also led to an outdoor observatory at the center where they had a birds-eye view of the infrastructure at the construction sites.

The officials carried umbrellas for the outdoor portions of their schedule as heavy rain fell in Busan from early morning.

South Korea's second-largest city is competing with Italy's Rome, Ukraine's Odesa and Saudi Arabia's Riyadh for the expo bid. The winner will be announced in November.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >