BIE Delegation Visits Busan North Port in Inspection of 2030 Expo Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

A delegation from the Bureau International des Expositions, or BIE, toured Busan North Port during their visit to South Korea to inspect the city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo on Wednesday.On the second day of onsite inspection, the delegates received a briefing by the bid committee at a convention center in the port area during which Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon and other officials talked about plans for the expo site and exhibition halls as well as visitor demand.The delegation then toured an interactive urban air mobility booth where they watched a video and boarded a large drone-shaped vehicle wearing virtual reality goggles for a hands-on experience.The inspectors were also led to an outdoor observatory at the center where they had a birds-eye view of the infrastructure at the construction sites.The officials carried umbrellas for the outdoor portions of their schedule as heavy rain fell in Busan from early morning.South Korea's second-largest city is competing with Italy's Rome, Ukraine's Odesa and Saudi Arabia's Riyadh for the expo bid. The winner will be announced in November.