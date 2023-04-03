Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Sports

KFA Vice Presidents, Board to Resign over Pardons Controversy

Written: 2023-04-05 15:14:43Updated: 2023-04-05 15:19:15

KFA Vice Presidents, Board to Resign over Pardons Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

The vice presidents and entire board of directors of the Korea Football Association(KFA) are set to step down to assume responsibility over a controversy that had caused a commotion in the footballing world last month.

The association said on Tuesday that its vice presidents and all board members had expressed intent to step down, adding that it expects to receive official resignation letters from them in coming days.

According to the KFA’s statutes, a senior official of the association is considered to have resigned if they tender their letter of resignation regardless of whether it is accepted or not.

The association came under fire after it decided to pardon 100 people, including former and current players, managers and referees, who were banned from Korean football for committing various illegalities. The decision came last Tuesday when South Korea was set to compete against Uruguay in a friendly match.

The decision drew strong criticism from the public as the pardon included 48 players who had been expelled for their involvement in match-fixing in 2011. The association said the pardon was aimed at commemorating the fact that South Korea had qualified for the Round of 16 in the Qatar World Cup.

In the face of the strong backlash, the KFA convened a board of directors’ meeting and withdrew the decision to grant the pardons just three days afterward.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >