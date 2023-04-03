Foreign Ministry: Trilateral Summit with China, Japan May Resume This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

A foreign ministry official said on Tuesday that a summit between South Korea, China and Japan could take place this year as long as there are no major obstacles.Speaking to reporters, the official said that discussions are underway with relevant parties to arrange the trilateral meeting preferably this year and added that "positive signals" on the issue were also conveyed during a recent foreign ministerial meeting between Beijing and Tokyo.South Korea is the chair country of the trilateral summit for this year.Eight such meetings have been held thus far since the first summit in December 2008, with the last coming in late 2019 in Chengdu, China.The notable absence over the past few years was in part due to the pandemic but also because Japan was not proactive in pushing for a three-way summit amid strained relations with South Korea.However, the conciliatory mood in Seoul-Tokyo relations in recent weeks appears to have fostered conditions for a resumption, with Japan openly stressing the need to restart the dialogue.President Yoon Suk Yeol last month also underlined his intent to reactivate the tripartite summit saying it will help advance regional peace and development.