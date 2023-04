Photo : YONHAP News

The nighttime Moonlight Tour at Changdeok Palace in Seoul will open on April 13 and run through June 4.In its 14th year, the event offers visitors a rare chance to tour the palace under the moonlight carrying traditional Korean lanterns and learn about its history and culture with the guidance of cultural commentators.The 100-minute-long tour starts at Donhwamun Gate and covers key structures and main halls of the palace.The daily limit is 150 participants who are divided into groups of 25, with English, Chinese and Japanese tours resuming this year, available only twice – on May 28 and June 4.The tour fee is 30-thousand won per person.