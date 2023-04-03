Heavy Rains, Strong Winds Forecast Until Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

The heavy rains and strong winds that began nationwide on Tuesday night are forecast to continue until Thursday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Wednesday, up to or more than 100 millimeters of rain is forecast for the southern coastal areas, Jeju Island and Mount Jiri until Thursday, with more than 20 millimeters of downpour per hour expected.Other parts of the nation are expected to receive up to 50 millimeters of rain.Strong winds are also expected for parts of the nation during the rain, with gusts of more than 20 meters per second forecast for western and southern coasts and Jeju Island.Afternoon highs will be lower by two to five degrees on Thursday, ranging from 12 to 20 degrees.The strong gusts on Wednesday forced the cancellation of more than 200 flights in and out of Jeju Airport before a strong wind alert was lifted at 1:30 p.m.