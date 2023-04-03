Yoon Says Diplomacy, Security Directly Linked to People's Livelihoods

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has stressed the importance of diplomacy and security, saying that they're directly linked to people's livelihoods.The president said that state administration and foreign affairs are like two sides of the same coin on Wednesday afternoon during a second policy review meeting held at the guest house of the former presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul.The president said that solidarity and cooperation between countries that share universal values is a matter directly related to Korea's survival and national interest in the international community, as well as to the constitutional values of liberal democracy and the market economy system.President Yoon also called for enhancing supply chains and securing technological prowess through innovation in high technology, on which he said the country's future depends.As for diplomatic achievements, Yoon cited developing the Seoul-Washington alliance into a global comprehensive strategic alliance, normalizing Korea-Japan relations, and enhancing economic and security cooperation with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.The president also underscored the importance of publicizing the reality of human rights conditions in North Korea to the international community, vowing efforts to implement the North Korean Human Rights Act.The first policy review meeting held in December covered labor, education, pension reforms and balanced regional development, while Wednesday's meeting addressed diplomacy, unification, defense issues with related ministers explaining policies and holding discussions with experts.