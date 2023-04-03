Menu Content

Police Disclose Identity of Three Suspects in Abduction, Murder Case

Written: 2023-04-05 17:56:45Updated: 2023-04-05 19:20:01

Photo : KBS News

Police on Wednesday disclosed the identity of three suspects accused of abducting and murdering a woman in Gangnam District in Seoul.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency identified the suspects as 36-year-old Lee Kyung-woo, 36-year-old Hwang Dae-han and 30-year-old Yeon Ji-ho and disclosed the photos of their faces following a police committee's decision in the afternoon.

The seven-member committee said that it decided to disclose the suspects' identity in light of the gravity and cruelty of the crime and sufficient evidence, noting they had planned the crime for months and abducted the victim in a public place. 

The committee added the decision was made also in consideration of public interest, such as the effect of preventing similar crimes.

The suspects allegedly abducted and killed a woman in her 40s in Gangnam District at 11:45 p.m. on March 29 and buried her body on a hill in Daejeon.
