Yoon Receives Request to Address US Congress during State Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has reportedly received an official request to give a speech to the U.S. Congress during the upcoming state visit to the United States.According to government officials in Seoul, President Yoon received the request on Wednesday from the U.S. House Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, who paid a visit to Yoon along with eight other U.S. Representatives.It is said that Yoon is likely to deliver a speech to a joint session of the U.S. Congress.In the speech, if realized, President Yoon is expected to recall the meaning of the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and emphasize the solidarity between countries that share universal values.Yoon's possible address to the U.S. Congress would be the first in ten years since former President Park Geun-hye addressed a joint meeting of Congress in May 2013.President Yoon is set to hold a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on April 26.