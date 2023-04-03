Yoon Declares Special Disaster Zones for 10 Wildfire-Hit Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday designated ten areas hit by wildfires as special disaster zones.The ten regions are the South Chungcheong counties of Hongseong, Geumsan, Buyeo and cities of Dangjin, Boryeong and Daejeon's Seo District, the North Chungcheong county of Okcheon, the South Jeolla city of Suncheon and county of Hampyeong as well as the North Gyeongsang city of Yeongju.President Yoon instructed acting interior minister Han Chang-seob to support residents in the affected areas to quickly return to their daily lives, and to put every effort into restoration projects and safety measures to prevent landslides in the areas during the summer monsoon season.Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said that the government plans to conduct a probe to assess damage in the special disaster areas jointly with related ministries, and calculate the specific amount for subsidies for forest and damaged housing recovery work.