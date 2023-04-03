Menu Content

Progressive Party Candidate Wins Jeonju-B District Parliamentary Seat

Written: 2023-04-06 08:22:35Updated: 2023-04-06 10:30:15

Photo : YONHAP News

Kang Sung-hee, a candidate from the minor opposition Progressive Party, won a parliamentary seat representing the Jeonju-B district in Wednesday's by-elections.

Kang secured 39 percent of the votes to beat independent candidate Lim Jeong-yeop, with voter turnout at 26-point-eight percent.

Kang said that he was very grateful to the citizens of Jeonju who have given him so much love and support, adding that his election was a great victory for the city’s citizens.

The parliamentary seat in the Jeonju-B district has been vacant since opposition-turned-independent lawmaker Lee Sang-jik lost his seat when the Supreme Court confirmed a suspended prison sentence for election law violations last May.

Lee's formerly affiliated main opposition Democratic Party did not nominate a candidate for the district.

Meanwhile, in the by-election for an educational superintendent in the southeastern city of Ulsan, Chun Chang-soo won with 61-point-94 percent.
