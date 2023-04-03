Progressive Party Candidate Wins Jeonju-B District Parliamentary Seat

Photo : YONHAP News

Kang Sung-hee, a candidate from the minor opposition Progressive Party, won a parliamentary seat representing the Jeonju-B district in Wednesday's by-elections.Kang secured 39 percent of the votes to beat independent candidate Lim Jeong-yeop, with voter turnout at 26-point-eight percent.Kang said that he was very grateful to the citizens of Jeonju who have given him so much love and support, adding that his election was a great victory for the city’s citizens.The parliamentary seat in the Jeonju-B district has been vacant since opposition-turned-independent lawmaker Lee Sang-jik lost his seat when the Supreme Court confirmed a suspended prison sentence for election law violations last May.Lee's formerly affiliated main opposition Democratic Party did not nominate a candidate for the district.Meanwhile, in the by-election for an educational superintendent in the southeastern city of Ulsan, Chun Chang-soo won with 61-point-94 percent.