IAEA Issues New Report on Safety of Japan's Fukushima Water Plan

The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) Task Force has released a new report in its safety review of Japan’s plan to discharge contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.In its fourth report published on Wednesday, the task force assessed that the Tokyo Electric Power Company, the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, has a reliable and sustainable radiation protection program.Regarding the radiological environmental impact assessment, the Task Force said it made a number of suggestions where further justification or explanation of the assumptions and methodology should be provided.It also assessed that TEPCO has made significant progress to update its plans in accordance with feedback from the Task Force.The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog plans to issue a comprehensive report within the year before Japan begins to discharge the Fukushima water.