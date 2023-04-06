Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

IAEA Issues New Report on Safety of Japan's Fukushima Water Plan

Written: 2023-04-06 08:46:44Updated: 2023-04-06 10:57:04

IAEA Issues New Report on Safety of Japan's Fukushima Water Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) Task Force has released a new report in its safety review of Japan’s plan to discharge contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

In its fourth report published on Wednesday, the task force assessed that the Tokyo Electric Power Company, the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, has a reliable and sustainable radiation protection program.

Regarding the radiological environmental impact assessment, the Task Force said it made a number of suggestions where further justification or explanation of the assumptions and methodology should be provided.

It also assessed that TEPCO has made significant progress to update its plans in accordance with feedback from the Task Force.

The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog plans to issue a comprehensive report within the year before Japan begins to discharge the Fukushima water.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >